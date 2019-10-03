Darap to face Awitin Oct. 16

DAVAO CITY — Prospect Justine Darap of Manila will face Robert Awitin of Bohol on October 16 for the vacant World Boxing Federation Asia Pacific super flyweight title at the Calbayog City Sports Center in Calbayog City.

The 21-year-old Darap won the Visayas Professional Boxing Association flyweight title by knocking out Garry Rojo of Bohol in the first round in Calbayog in 2018. Darap then knocked out Joey Antonio of Davao in the fourth round in Maco last June 28.

Darap now has seven wins with four knockouts and one loss. Awitin, on the other hand, has 11 wins with nine knockouts but has 27 defeats and two draws.

The 29-year-old Awitin beat Joan Imperial of Aklan by a unanimous decision in 2018. He lost to Belmar Plaza of Cebu in Bohol on March 2.

Meanwhile, Adones “Singwancha” Aguelo of Leyte will fight former WBC International Silver super featherweight champion Eden “Sanman” Sonsona of General Santos City for the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation lightweight title in the main supporting event. Lito Delos Reyes/PNA- northboundasia.com