Ceres Negros survives GAU scare to inch closer to PFL crown

MANILA — Ceres Negros barely got past Green Archers United on the road, 2-1, on Wednesday night to move closer to the Philippines Football League (PFL) title at the Aboitiz Pitch in Lipa City, Batangas.

Despite a quick goal to start the match, Ceres Negros could not sustain the early blitz and found itself in danger of dropping points for the second straight match.

The early goal came from Robert Mendy, who slotted the ball in off a low cross in the second minute to put Ceres Negros ahead.

But with still no Bienve Marañon in the lineup, Ceres Negros found a hard time getting past GAU’s defense.

Eventually, GAU threatened with a 72nd minute goal from John Celiz to tie the match at 1-all.

OJ Porteria eventually won it for Ceres Negros with a 78th minute header.

Now on 53 points with a little help from Mendiola, which forced a goalless draw with Kaya Iloilo earlier Wednesday, Ceres Negros now needs only six points or basically two wins in the next five games to clinch the title. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno/PNA- northboundasia.com