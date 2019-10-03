Thunderstorm pushes Stallion Laguna-Air Force match to Friday

BIÑAN — The inclement weather at the Bian Football Stadium here prompted the Philippines Football League to postpone its scheduled Wednesday match between Stallion Laguna and Air Force.

The league officials initially delayed the said game, scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m., for an hour as the heavy rains and thunderstorm washed out the venue.

But with the adverse weather still persisting, they eventually decided to totally postpone the match.

As agreed upon by both teams, the match will now be played at 8 a.m. on Friday, marking the first time since the existence of the United Football League that a first division game will be played in the morning.

With the bad weather also prevalent in Lipa, the scheduled match between Mendiola and Kaya Iloilo was also delayed.

However, the league officials present at the Aboitiz Pitch eventually decided to push through with the game after the weather improved.

The match, which was initially set for a 4 p.m. kickoff but only began by 5:30 p.m., ended in a goalless draw.

The result was a huge blow to Kaya Iloilo’s last chance to steal the PFL title from Ceres Negros, whose draw at Stallion Laguna on Saturday here made the title race a bit interesting.

Ceres Negros, whose magic number to keep the championship is now down to nine points, is playing Green Archers United on the road also at the Aboitiz Pitch as of posting. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno/PNA- northboundasia.com