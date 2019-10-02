Iloilo City scores 83 % in road clearing accomplishment

ILOILO CITY — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has given Iloilo City an 83 percent rate in terms of road clearing accomplishment.

DILG City Director Roy Defiño confirmed the rating on Wednesday following the conduct of the two-day validation that began on September 30.

The validating team was composed of representatives of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), civil society organizations and cross-posted personnel of the DILG. The validation in Iloilo City was joined by DILG-Bacolod City Director Ma. Maredith Madayag.

Defiño quoted Madayag as saying that Iloilo City still has “room for improvement.”







The DILG has provided a rating form where the road clearing is scored 50 percent; ordinance and rehabilitation, 15 percent each; grievance and inventory, 5 percent each; and displacement plan for those affected by the operations, 10 percent.

In a previous interview, DILG 6 (Western Visayas) Director Ariel Iglesia said the accomplishment of local government units (LGUs) should be “substantial”, which is at least 70 percent.

“Any accomplishment lower than 70 percent could serve as a basis for the issuance of a show-cause order for (the) LGU to explain why it fails to achieve the required rating,” Iglesia said.

Last week, Jeck Conlu, head of the Public Safety and Transportation Management (PSTMO), estimated the city’s “Oplan Hawan” accomplishment at 90 percent.

Love Joy Hosenilla, head of the Anti-Squatting and lllegal Structures Division of the PSTMO that leads the conduct of clearing operations, said the 90 percent referred only to the road clearing.

He said there are other road obstructions, as well as ordinances that need to be amended.

“The clearing operation was successful,” he said, adding that they still continue with their operations. They still have to revisit barangays Tabuc Suba, Cubay, Fatima, Montinola and Benedicto in Jaro district; Ma. Clara and several waterfront barangays in the City Proper district; and Yulo Drive in Arevalo. Perla Lena / PNA – northboundasia.com





