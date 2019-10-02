Police files raps vs. 22 suspects in ex-Pangasinan guv’s ambush

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — Authorities have filed two counts of murder and four counts of frustrated murder against 12 identified suspects and 10 other unidentified ones allegedly responsible for the ambush of former Pangasinan governor Amado Espino Jr.

Brig. Gen. Joel Orduña, Ilocos police regional director, said the Regional Special Investigation Task Group positively identified the suspects as Albert Palisoc alias Alvin Pascaran, Armando Frias alias Jong, Benjie Resultan (Rezultan), Joey Ferrer, Ronnie delos Santos, Gerry Pascua, Sherwin Diaz, Teofilo Ferrer alias Pong, a certain Ruseller alias Sel, Jewel Castro, John Paul Regalado and Alfred Pascaran.

ESPINO AMBUSH. Ilocos police regional director, Brig. Gen. Joel Orduña (left), together with Pangasinan provincial director, Col. Redrico Maranan (right), lead the press briefing on Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2019) on the update on the ambush against former Pangasinan Governor Amado Espino Jr. Orduña said while cases were filed against 12 identified suspects and 10 other unidentified ones, the ambush incident is not yet considered “closed” as they are still working on identifying the mastermind/s and others involved in the crime. (Photo by Hilda Austria)

“They were identified based on sufficient forensic examinations and pieces of evidence, except for Castro and Regalado, who are the registered owners of the recovered alleged getaway vehicles. Also included are 10 other unidentified suspects believed to be masterminds, financiers, conspirators and accessories to the murder case,” he said in a press briefing Wednesday.

Orduña disclosed some of the suspects are natives of Pangasinan, one from Tondo, Manila, and the other from Baguio City.

Frias, one of the suspects, has a standing warrant of arrest for a different crime, he said.

“They were identified based on the testimonies and footages of closed-circuit television cameras from the area where they left their getaway vehicles,” he said.

“This is brought about by the diligent effort of the police operatives all over the province, including the cybercrime group, intelligence department, among others,” he added.







Orduña said the Espino ambush is not yet considered “case closed” as they are still on the process of identifying the mastermind and other participants to the incident.

He said they are waiting for the issuance of the warrants of arrest against the named suspects to effect their apprehension.

“As for the motives, there is no clear motive yet, but we are looking into three issues: politics, business rivalry and personal grudge,” Orduña said.

He also assured that security of the Espinos is in place.

Espino and five others onboard two vehicles were ambushed on Sept. 11 while traversing intersection of Barangay Magtaking and Barangay Ilang in San Carlos City.

Espino was wounded while his driver and one of his security aides were killed. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com





