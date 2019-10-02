PCOO chief urges gov’t agencies to aid Star City, MBC personnel

MANILA — Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar on Wednesday called on government agencies to provide assistance to employees of Star City and the Manila Broadcasting Company (MBC) after their compound in Pasay City was hit by a fire early Wednesday.

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar. (File photo)

“We at the PCOO are equally saddened by how this will affect the employees of the MBC and the theme park. We trust that the authorities will work hard to determine the cause of the fire and call on concerned government agencies to extend any form of assistance to those affected by the fire,” Andanar said in a statement.

“It is a sad day for broadcasting as the recent fire in Star City has badly damaged the office of the Manila Broadcasting Company and has affected the operations of DZRH, the oldest radio station in the country,” he said.

“We look forward to DZRH going back on-air as soon as possible and to the recovery of everyone affected,” he added.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo also expressed grief over the incident which he described as “unfortunate news.”

He said the damage would take a toll not just on families, especially kids, who visit the amusement park during Christmas but also media personnel whose building was also gutted by the blaze.

“As we near Christmas, this is truly sad news knowing that Star City is a place where Filipino families visit to celebrate the Yuletide season,” Panelo said.

"To our friends in the media who are affected, we wish to let them know that we are one with them in this tragic incident," he added.







The MBC radio and TV broadcast building is also where AM station DZRH and FM stations — Love Radio, Yes The Best and Easy Rock — are housed.

Reports showed that the fire started 12:22 a.m. and damaged 80 percent of the park’s main building. The fire was put out at 4:30 a.m.

There were no casualties.

Star City spokesperson Rudolph Jularbal said that the park might reopen in October 2020.

In a statement, MBC said its FM stations will continue regular broadcasting operations while DZRH is expected to go back on-air within 48 hours or less. Azer Parrocha / PNA – northboundasia.com





