Lightning alert delays 39 NAIA flights

MANILA — The red lightning alert issued on Wednesday afternoon caused the delay of at least 39 flights to and from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) issued the red lightning alert from 2:26 p.m. to 3:22 p.m. During this period, the ramp movement for both aircraft and ramp personnel is temporarily suspended.

Records from MIAA early Wednesday evening showed 23 of the delayed flights are flying domestic routes.

Red lightning alert is a safety measure to prevent any untoward incident from happening when lightning is prevalent in the immediate area and may endanger passengers, personnel, and flight operations.

In June, a ground crew at the NAIA was hurt after a lightning struck near where he was standing. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com





