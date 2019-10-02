Ramonal to fight Japanese ex-champ on Oct. 11 in Japan

DAVAO CITY — Former Philippine title holder Jhunriel “Principe Abante” Ramonal of Zamboanga del Norte will fight former Orient Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super bantamweight champion Shingo Wake of Japan on Oct. 11 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

After two straight draws, the 30-year-old Ramonal knocked out Danny Tampipi of Zamboanga del Sur in the 7th round last May 22 in Laguna province. He earlier drew with Jenel Lausa and Ernesto Saulong.

Ramonal has 15 wins with 8 knockouts against 8 defeats and 6 draws. Wake, on the other hand has 26 wins with 18 knockouts against 5 losses and 2 draws.

He recently won the Japanese super bantamweight title over Yusaku Kuga in 2018 then TKO’d Takafumi Nakajima in the 6th round last January 19.

Meanwhile, Shinobu Charlie Hosokawa of Tokyo will fight Koki Tyson of Osakawa for the vacant OPBF middleweight belt in the main event.

The promoter of the event is Kentaro Kaneko of Kaneko Promotions. Lito Delos Reyes/PNA- northboundasia.com