Last dash in SEAG preparation ‘perfect time’ to unite: PSC chair

Philippine Sports Commission chairman Butch Ramirez

MANILA — Philippine Sports Commission chairman Butch Ramirez sees the final two months of the Philippines’ preparation for the hosting of the Southeast Asian Games as the opportune time for Filipinos to bring out their “We Win As One” mentality.

“We are now entering the final two months of our preparation and this is the perfect time for us to show our unity and collaboration,” Ramirez said.

With not much time left before the Nov. 30 formal start, Ramirez, who is the designated chef de mission for the host squad, said the PSC would go double time in its final gear-up for the games.

“This is a national endeavor and the pride of the country is on the line. We would do everything to make sure that we would have a memorable and successful hosting of the Games,” he added.

But he said the help of the entire nation is needed as well.

“The PSC cannot do it alone. The entire nation should rally behind our athletes and inspire them to deliver their best performance,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez was also the CDM of the Philippines in the 2005 SEA Games, the last time the country hosted the games, during which, the national team netted a total of 113 gold medals en route to its first overall championship. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno/PNA- northboundasia.com