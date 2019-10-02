Bicolanos asked to sustain fight vs. dengue

LEGAZPI CITY — The Department of Health’s (DOH) Center for Health Development in Bicol is advising residents to be consistent in implementing the “4S” strategy against dengue in order to curb the rise in cases of the mosquito-borne disease.

Dr. Ernie Vera, DOH-Bicol regional director, said in an interview on Tuesday that the “Sabayang Search and Destroy” of mosquito breeding sites must be sustained. “We appeal to check on your surroundings and destroy all possible mosquito breeding sites inside and outside of your homes, schools or workplaces. Do it daily, every 4:00 o’clock in the afternoon,” he said.

Based on records, a total of 8,639 dengue cases with 65 deaths have been reported in Bicol from January to September 28, 2019.

Camarines Sur still has the highest number with 3,614 cases and 29 deaths; Sorsogon, 1,783 cases and 10 deaths; Albay, 1,298 with 17 deaths; Catanduanes, 924 with 1 death; Masbate, 543 with 4 deaths; and Camarines Norte, 459 cases with 4 deaths. The remaining 18 cases were diagnosed in Bicol but came from other regions.

Vera also encouraged Bicolanos to be vigilant in recognizing the signs and symptoms of dengue.

“If fever has been persistent for two days, and (the patient) is experiencing headaches, severe joint and muscle pain, fatigue, dizziness, loss of appetite, and skin rashes, immediately seek early consultation from the doctors in health centers of the government or private hospitals,” he added. Connie Calipay/PNA- northboundasia.com