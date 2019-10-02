SENATE PROBE ON ‘NINJA COPS’ by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 02/10/201902/10/2019 Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, General Oscar Albayalde (left), PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino (right), take their oath before the Senate body investigating on the alleged drug recycling scheme involving “ninja cops” on Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019). Also present during the hearing presided by Senator Richard Gordon are retired CIDG chief and now Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong (seated), Department of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, and other resource persons. AVITO DALAN / PNA – northboundasia.com