FREE MEDICAL SERVICES by: Philippine News Agency | 02/10/201902/10/2019 Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC) Vice Chairman of the Board Jameson Dy leads the free medical services in partnership with Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla (in blue polo), in Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City on Sunday (Sept. 29. 2019). The hospital distributed assorted medicines and free reading glasses and conducted dental and medical services to some 1,400 residents. Joining them is CGHMC Deputy Administrator Che Che Javier (behind Sen. Revilla). (PNA photo by Ben Briones)