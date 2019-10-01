Baguio road-clearing compliance high: DILG

BAGUIO CITY– The city government’s compliance here with President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to clear and reclaim public roads from obstruction is high, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) city official said on Tuesday.

“Maganda ang (They have a good) performance. We are actually preparing a comprehensive report from the time it started. Isama siguro natin yung initiative ni mayor (Benjamin Magalong) prior to the directive of the President plus yung ginawa until noong September 29 (We will probably include the initiative of the mayor prior to the directive of the President plus the operations until September 29),” said Evelyn Trinidad, city director of DILG-Baguio.

On October 2, the DILG-Baguio must submit the report to the regional office, which in turn, is required to submit to the national office on October 11.

Trinidad said the substantial result of the operations are sidewalks cleared of vendors, tarpaulins and waiting sheds.

The director said the sidewalks at the city market, which used to be full of stalls, are now utilized by pedestrians.

“Napakiusapan naman ang mga vendor not to sell using the sidewalks kasi sila din pala yung may mga pwesto sa loob na naglalabas lang sa kalsada para makita sila agad ng mga bumibili. Pero nag-agree naman sila na hindi na maglabas (We were able to talk peacefully to the vendors not to sell on sidewalks because they have their stalls inside the market and they bring out their wares on sidewalks. They who agreed not to sell on sidewalks),” she said.

Trinidad said Magalong started the clearing and recovery of sidewalks upon assumption in office on June 30, way before the President issued the order.

She also said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has started its road-right-of-way reclamation of highways as part of the city’s additional compliance to the directive.

“Pumunta ako noong Friday marami akong nakita na nag self-demolish at nag increase yung accomplishment (I visited last Friday [Marcos highway] and I saw that there were several [owners] who demolished on their own which increased the accomplishment at the area,” Trinidad said.

The DPWH and the city government jointly implemented the demolition of structures encroaching on the Baguio side of Marcos national highway’s 30-meters from the center.

Trinidad said the violators were issued notices of demolition, prompting them to dismantle the illegal structures on their own.

Trinidad, however, said the city government has yet to remove the roadside vehicle parking for market-goers due to the absence of a parking space.

“They are maintaining the parking because of an earlier resolution allowing it to help the market-goers, especially the bulk buyers,” she said, noting that it would be part of their report. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com