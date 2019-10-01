DOLE names 5 Filipinos hurt in Taiwan bridge collapse

MANILA — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) identified on Tuesday the five Filipino fishermen who were injured when a bridge in Nanfang-ao, Yilan County, Taiwan collapsed.

In a statement, the DOLE said the five Filipinos are Julio S. Gimawa. Jason N. Villaruel, Allan Alcansano, John Vicente Royo, and June B. Flores.

Gimawa, Villaruel and Alcansano, who sustained minor injuries, were brought and treated at Poai Hospital while Royo and Flores were treated for injuries at Rong min Hospital, the DOLE said.

It added that Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) officials have already visited the injured Filipino workers.

“POLO officials visited the OFWs at the hospital, assessed their condition and extended immediate assistance,” the statement added.

“Immediate and basic needs and personal requirements of the OFWs plus coordination with their respective principals,” it said.

It was reported that there were fishing boats under the bridge when it collapsed. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com





