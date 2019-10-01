7 cadets, 2 docs face raps over Dormitorio’s death

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) on Monday said it is ready to file criminal charges against seven cadets of the Philippine Military Academy and two doctors of the PMA Station Hospital (PMASH), who were tagged in the death of cadet fourth class Darwin Dormitorio on September 18.

BCPO chief, Col. Allen Rae Co, identified the seven cadets who will be charged with violation of the anti-hazing law and murder as Cadet First Class (C1CL) Axl Rey Sanopao, C3CL Shalimar Imperial, C3CL Felix Lumbag Jr., C2CL Christian Zacarias, C3CL Julius Carlo Tadena, C3CL Volante and C3CL Manalo.

Co did not reveal the first names of the last two caders.

Meanwhile, Capt. Flor Apple Apostol and Major Ofelia Beloy, who gave a wrong diagnosis on cadet Dormitorio, will also be sued for criminal negligence.

“Hindi siya na-diagnose nang mabuti (he was not properly diagnosed) [referring to Dormitorio] especially on the September 17 hospitalization,” said Co.

He said the continuing investigation allowed them to weave together the testimony of the 18 people – 14 cadets and four officials, which woven together led them to the conclusion and identification of several other suspects.

Co said they are still waiting for Dexter, the eldest brother of the deceased Dormitorio, who will represent the family as private complainants in the case.

“The family assured me that they will be here (in Baguio City) later in the week. We are ready to file the case,” the city director said.

Co also said the family is well informed of every development in the ongoing investigation pertaining to their kin’s death.

From an initial three names as suspects, two more were added on September 26. Another one was added on September 27 and another name was added over the weekend.

Co said base on the pieces of evidence gathered by investigators both cases- violation of the anti-hazing law and murder, were established.

“We will file both for the seven cadets and we will leave the determination of the actual case that will be elevated to the court to the prosecutor’s office that determines probable cause,” he said.

In an earlier interview, Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR) Regional Director Israel Ephraim Dickson said they were ordered to conduct a thorough investigation and assure an airtight case against the suspects for the family to receive justice for the death of a member.

Dickson said the BCPO investigators with the direct supervision of the city director have been “burning lashes” studying and discussing the case to make sure that no stones are left unturned. Dionisio Dennis, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com





