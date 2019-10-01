DTI opens 16th Negosyo Center in Bulacan

NEGOSYO CENTER. Angat Mayor Leonardo de Leon (2nd from left) and DTI Region 3 Director Judith Angeles (2nd from right) lead the opening of Negosyo Center in Angat, Bulacan last Sept. 28, 2019. This is the 16th Negosyo Center in Bulacan and the 97th in Central Luzon. (File photo courtesy of DTI Bulacan)

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Bulacan Provincial Office continues to reach and assist micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) throughout the province with the establishment of more Negosyo Centers.

Mary Grace Sta-Ana Reyes, DTI Bulacan information officer, said on Monday there are now 16 Negosyo Centers in the province, the latest in Angat town that was launched last September 28.

“The DTI, through the establishment of Negosyo Center, aimed at helping the MSMEs to expand their business operations,” Reyes said.

Meanwhile, DTI Region 3 Director Judith Angeles expressed confidence that the municipality of Angat will be more progressive with the recent launch of the Negosyo Center.

“Bulacan is the most progressive province in Central Luzon because of the number of registered businesses. I think 35 percent of business registrations in the region comes from Bulacan. Angat, as one of the first-class municipalities of the province, is rich in natural resources and skills that can be used as capital for starting a business, I’m sure that the municipality of Angat will be more progressive with the launching of the Negosyo Center,” Angeles said.

Angat’s major industries are farming, poultry and livestock raising, concrete aggregates, marble, and garments.

Angat Mayor Leonardo de Leon, for his part, thanked the DTI for putting up the Negosyo Center in his town that could help in empowering those who are in business important to providing more jobs in the locality.

“We are very fortunate because it will help everyone who wants to make a living. We should all be aware of the importance of doing business thus, all of us especially those in the market, or those who want to start their own business, shares the information to all that business name registration is already here in Angat,” de Leon said.

Services being offered in the Negosyo Center include business name registration assistance, barangay micro business enterprises registration, business advisory services, business information and advocacy, and monitoring and evaluation of business process improvement.

The establishment of Negosyo Centers in the country is mandated through Republic Act 10644, otherwise known as the Go Negosyo Act of 2014, which aims to promote job generation and comprehensive growth in establishments. Manny Balbin/PNA- northboundasia.com