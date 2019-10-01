NLEX beats Blackwater in Sta. Rosa shootout

STA. ROSA, Laguna — NLEX survived a three-point encounter with Blackwater and walked away with a 115-109 win in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Sports Complex on Sunday night.

Both teams combined for a total of 37 triples, which set a new league record for the most number of long toms in a single game, but the Road Warriors prevailed as they used a 9-1 run midway through the fourth quarter to finally pull away from the Elite.

Olu Ashaolu made 31 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block for NLEX, which will carry a 3-0 record entering back-to-back games against San Miguel and Ginebra in Dubai this weekend.

The Beermen sent a statement to the Road Warriors ahead of their clash with a 109-83 romping of the Alaska Aces in the nightcap.

SMB turned the tides in the second quarter, outscoring Alaska, 24-13, to turn a 25-29 deficit after the first quarter to a 49-42 lead by halftime.

The Beermen continued their domination in the third quarter with a 32-point blast and never looked back from there, even stretching its lead to as high as 35 points, 105-70, in the fourth.

Dez Wells led six SMB players in double figures with 25 points alongside seven rebounds, one assist, and three steals. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno/PNA- northboundasia.com