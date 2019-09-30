Mayor Isko OKs P800 birthday cash gift to senior citizens

MANILA — Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Monday signed an ordinance granting an PHP800 birthday gift for senior citizen residents in the city.

During the signing, Domagoso said the implementation of Ordinance 8570 will be done with the aid of technology to ensure convenient and honest distribution of the birthday gifts to the senior citizens themselves.

“If Makati can do it, why not Manila? I hope you don’t get a bad impression of me copying this. Ako naman, hindi mahihiya kapag nangongopya (I’m not ashamed to replicate what other local governments are doing),” he said.

“Para sa kapakinabangan ng mga taga-Lungsod ng Maynila, hindi kami mahihiya mangopya mula sa ibang lungsod. Basta sa mga estudyante, huwag mangopya (For the benefit of Manila residents, we’re not ashamed to copy other cities’ projects. Copying is simply not acceptable among students),” he added.

Under the ordinance, the city government would provide Manila residents, who are at least 60 years old, PHP800 cash as birthday gift every year.

Domagoso said the city government shall appropriate funds in the city’s annual budget, and the ordinance shall take effect in 2020. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com





