Village councilman, 2 others slain in NoCot gun attack

COTABATO CITY — An incumbent village councilor and two others were killed in Pikit, North Cotabato when unidentified gunmen sprayed them with bullets while in a roadside drinking session Saturday night.

Capt. Mautin Pangandigan, Pikit town police chief, identified the fatalities as village councilor Andrew Lumibao, 53, former Takepan village chairperson; Robert Ayona, Lumibao’s cousin; and Michael Arroyo, a member of the Takepan Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team.

“The victims were having a drinking session in Sitio Vilo, Barangay Takepan, Pikit when three gunmen appeared from nowhere and opened fire at them around 6:45 p.m.,” the police official said in a radio interview here Sunday.

Recovered from the scene were empty shells from M14 rifles that were used by the gunmen.

Maugan Mosaid, the municipal administrator, said police personnel are looking at personal grudge as the possible motive in the shooting incident.

Mosaid has called on the family to reveal if Lumibao has known enemies or has been receiving death threats before the shooting.

A police follow-up operation is underway to get the attackers behind the incident. Edwin Fernandez / PNA – northboundasia.com





