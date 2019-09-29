Ex-PCUP employee gunned down in QC

MANILA — A former executive assistant of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) was shot dead by a still unidentified suspect in front of his residence in Quezon City on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, head of National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), identified the victim as Abdulrashid Ladayo Jr., 53, a resident of Barangay Sangandaan, Quezon City.

Based on the report from Quezon City Police District, the incident happened around 3:25 p.m. as Ladayo alighted from his vehicle, a Mitsubishi Pajero with plate number ZDV-159, when an unidentified suspect shot him several times before the gunman rode his motorcycle.

The gunman was followed by two other suspects who served as his backups.

Ladayo was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities recovered nine fired cartridge cases for caliber .45 which were scattered beside the victim’s vehicle.

Investigation is ongoing to identify the suspects and motive behind the killing. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





