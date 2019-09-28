‘Onyok’ intensifies; Signal No. 1 up in Batanes, Babuyan Islands

MANILA – Two areas in the country were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 on Saturday as tropical storm ‘Onyok’ further intensified and accelerated.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said ‘Onyok’ was last spotted 890 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

‘Onyok’ has maximum sustained winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph.

Moving northwest at 35 kph, the weather bureau said ‘Onyok’ may further strengthen into a severe tropical storm but it is unlikely to hit land.

TCWS No. 1 is hoisted over Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Areas under this storm signal will experience winds of 30 – 60 kph within the next 36 hours.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of these areas, PAGASA added.

The trough of ‘Onyok’ will bring scattered light to moderate rain showers and thunderstorms over Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas over the weekend.

Maintaning its speed and direction, ‘Onyok’ is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday. Benjamin Nathaniel Bondoc / PNA – northboundasia.com





