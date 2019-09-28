Dormitorio’s death won’t affect PMA cadets’ routine

BAGUIO CITY — The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) on Saturday said the death of Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio due to alleged maltreatment has no negative impact on the routine of its cadets.

PMA spokesperson Maj. Reynan Afan said the incident is an isolated case.

“Patuloy po ang pag-aalaga ng PMA sa (mga) kadete. Noong nangyari ito, naging bukas ang PMA sa lahat ng klaseng imbestigayon with proper authorities at wala po siyang itinago at cover-up na ginawa (The PMA continues to nurture its cadets. When this incident happened, PMA became open to all kinds of investigation with proper authorities and there was no cover-up),” Afan said in a media interview on the sidelines of the testimonial parade and review for outgoing Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Oscar Albayalde at the PMA grounds here.

Despite the incident, Afan said no cadet has expressed intention to quit training.

He also assured parents of cadets and those who intend to enter the academy that their sons and daughters will be treated properly.

“Siguro po ang magandang mapagnilayan nating lahat, pati mga magulang ng mga kadete, ano ba ginawa ng PMA nang nangyari ito? At saka ano ang ginawa ng PMA bago nangyari ito? (I think a good thing to reflect on, including for parents of cadets, what has PMA done after the incident? What has been PMA doing before this happened?),” he added.







Afan said the cadets continue to mourn Dormitorio’s death but at the same time, they maintain their normal study routine inside the academy.

There are an estimated 300 plebes at the academy, he said.

“We were told to give them regular check-ups. If you will ask how regular, we leave that to the PMA Hospital. What is important is we give the fourth class cadets, the plebes, extensive check-ups,” Afan said.

Meanwhile, Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR) director, Brig. Gen. Israel Ephraim Dickson said Police Col. Allen Rae Co, Baguio police director, will be filing charges against six PMA cadets tagged in Dormitorio’s death next week.

Co said the murder case may likely be added to another case for violation of the Anti-Hazing Law they would file against the suspects.

He said the murder case would stand since investigation showed there was “evident premeditation” from the suspects to harm the 20-year-old PMA cadet.

However, Co said it would still be up to the prosecutor’s office which appropriate charge should be filed in court.

He also revealed the police might also file a case of criminal negligence against two medical personnel of the PMA station hospital.

The medical staff supposedly diagnosed Dormitorio as having urinary tract infection and discharged him after a four-hour observation on September 17 but the cadet died the next day. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





