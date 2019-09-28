Schneider Electric launches first ‘HyperPod’ in PH

MANILA — Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, on Tuesday launched its first containment solution in the Philippines that helps businesses become smarter consumers of energy.

With its newest innovation, “HyperPod”, the company transforms the way data centers are managed and maintained.

As more and more businesses continue to transform their operations and integrate different types of technology, information technology (IT) is being deployed rack by rack rather than server by server which scales up and takes up larger room spaces.

In a statement, Schneider Electric said its HyperPod enables data centers to be designed, deployed, and upgraded faster at a lower total installation cost.

This new offering is scalable and highly customizable to support various business applications.

With HyperPod, Schneider Electric aims to share with different businesses a containment solution with various benefits when it comes to having an improved and innovative data center management system.







These include efficiency and flexibility, swift installation, scalability, among others.

Tony Kang, business vice president, Secure Power-Schneider Electric Philippines, said the newest innovation enables businesses gain maximum productivity while achieving savings and efficiency.

“With containment solution called HyperPod, we hope to reshape industries by providing Innovation at Every Level through our scalable and flexible innovation that is fit for any business’ data center needs. Our partnership with VST-ECS Philippines showcases what efficiency truly means and we hope to share this with everyone,” he said.

Schneider Electric currently offers HyperPod to colocation providers, cloud providers, large telecommunications companies, and large enterprises.

Since it is scalable, it can also cater to small and medium enterprises that house their own data centers.

The cost of installation of HyperPod varies depending on the size and scale of data centers.

Businesses’ savings are expected to reach up to 16 percent when they start making the shift.

Meanwhile, Tom Pascual Jr., assistant vice president for Technology and Product Solutions Division, VST-ECS Philippines, said Schneider Electric is “more than just a partner to VST-ECS.”

“We strongly believe in their mission when it comes to using technology to create innovations that businesses and consumers can use to optimize their operations for maximized productivity and efficiency,” he said. Lilybeth Ison / PNA – northboundasia.com





