Alleged ‘drug queen’ has 3 arrest warrants: NCRPO

MANILA – Police said on Friday Guia Gomez-Castro, the so-called “drug queen” of Metro Manila, has three arrest warrants against her.

During a meeting with representatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, National Bureau of Investigation, and Armed Forces of the Philippines, Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) head said Castro has a standing arrest warrant issued in 2002 for violation of Republic Act 6425 or the selling, delivery, and distribution of illegal drugs.

She also has warrants of arrest in 2003 and 2011, both for issuing bouncing checks, Eleazar said.

All the three warrants were issued by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court.

Eleazar said based on their monitoring, Castro arrived in Manila from Vancouver, Canada on September 18 but she again left Manila for Bangkok, Thailand on September 21.







Eleazar said the NBI will also conduct financial investigation against Castro.

Meanwhile, NBI-National Capital Region director Cesar Bacani said there have been attempts to arrest Castro in the past but all these have been unsuccessful.

Bacani said operations conducted to catch Castro did not materialize because of her connections.

“The NBI made an attempt to arrest her in 2008. Before the court, we were informed that she did not attend the hearing, so she was not arrested,” Bacani said.

Authorities believe that Castro enjoyed the protection of some police scalawags.

On Thursday, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año called on Castro, to return to the country and face the allegations against her.

Año also said the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will file an administrative case against Castro, who served as chairwoman of Barangay 484, Zone 48 in Sampaloc, Manila. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





