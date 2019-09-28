Albayalde to attend Senate probe on ‘ninja cops’ next week

MANILA — Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Gen. Oscar Albayalde, will attend next week’s Senate investigation into police officers allegedly involved in the reselling of seized illegal drugs, a police official confirmed Friday.

Albayalde was among the resource persons invited by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to attend Tuesday’s probe into the irregularities on the implementation of the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) and its connection to the proliferation of illegal drugs, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said.

“Nakahanda si PNP Chief, Gen. Oscar Albayalde, na humarap sa pagdinig ng Senado para bigyan ng linaw ang isyu na diumano’y mayroon pa ring mga tiwaling pulis na pinaghihinalaang may kaugnayan sa iligal na droga (The PNP chief is ready to attend the Senate hearing and shed light on the issue of police scalawags involved in illegal drugs),” Banac said in a statement sent to reporters.

The PNP, he said, has the “best interest of justice, fairness, and good governance in uncovering the truth” behind the alleged involvement of cops in recycling drug evidence.

“Let the axe fall where it may. We bow to the discretion of the Senate if it so desires to make public the names of PNP members whom it tags as ‘ninja cops’,” Banac said.

“We request, however, that the Senate exercise due diligence in protecting the rights of these persons against undue persecution,” he added.

On Tuesday night, the Senate approved Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s motion authorizing the Senate Blue Ribbon and justice committees to release to the public the identities of police officers allegedly involved in the reselling of seized illegal drugs.

A total of 17 senators voted to approve the motion to authorize these committees to disclose the contents regarding the so-called “ninja cops” discussed in an executive session.







On Thursday, Albayalde said the syndicate of “ninja cops” no longer exists in the PNP, only rogue cops involved in drugs recycling operating on their own.

He said it was the primary reason for the creation of the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG), the anti-scalawag unit of the PNP.

A total of 762 policemen, either involved in the recycling of illegal drugs or under the payroll of illegal drugs syndicates, are being monitored for their alleged link to illegal drug activities, Albayalde said. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





