PNP-AKG nabs Mindanao’s third most wanted person

MANILA — Authorities arrested the third most wanted person in Mindanao who is allegedly behind the kidnapping of three persons, including a Jordanian national, in Zamboanga Sibugay, the Philippine National Police-Anti Kidnapping Group (AKG) on Thursday said.

AKG Director, Col. Jonnel Estomo identified the suspect as Nasirin Baladji alias Zaed, an Islamic preacher and a member of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Baladji was arrested on Wednesday, after six months of surveillance, in his house at Purok C Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay by virtue of an arrest warrant for kidnapping with ransom issued by Zamboanga Sibugay Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 31 Judge Vicente Dela Plaza.

Baladji was involved in the kidnapping of Rolando Del Torchio in Dipolog City on Oct 7, 2015; Elmer Romoc on Aug. 5, 2015 in Dipolog City and Jordanian journalist Baker Atyani in Jolo, Sulu on June 12, 2012.

“The PNP-AKG launched a manhunt operation in an intensified effort against all kidnappers with warrant of arrest,” said Estomo. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





