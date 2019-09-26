PNP gets 142 motorcycles from SoKor

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday received 142 motorcycles from the South Korean government.

PNP chief, Gen. Oscar Albayalde lauded the gesture of the Republic of Korea citing the new motorcycles will help provide quick response to incidents.

“This is a noble move of our Korean counterparts as the PNP is stern to provide an immediate response to incidents and crime in cities,” he told reporters after the turnover ceremony of the motorcycles in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Albayalde said these motorcycles will be distributed in Metro Manila, Angeles City, Baguio City, Cebu City and Davao City.

This is the third and the last tranche of equipment support to the PNP under the project of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) titled “Enhancing the Criminal Capability of the Philippine National Police (PNP)” since 2017.

Among the other donations from the Korean government through the said project were forensic kits and 130 PNP patrol cars.

Also present during the turnover ceremony were Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Aňo, South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Han Dong-Man and Commissioner General of the Korea National Police Agency Min Gab-Ryong. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





