HYBRID RICE IMPLEMENTATION by: Philippine News Agency | 26/09/201926/09/2019 Department of Agricuture (DA) Secretary William Dar (center) and Henry Lim Biong (left), SL Agritech Corporation CEO and Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship Foundation, Inc – Go Negosyo founder and chairman Joey Concepcion, sign a memorandum of understanding at the DA central office in Quezon City on Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019), for the implementation of the hybrid seed program in the country. Dar said there is a need to improve rice production for farmers to increase their income through the use of inbred and hybrid seeds. (PNA photo by Rico H. Borja)