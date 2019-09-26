AFP services hold live-fire exercises in Tarlac

MANILA — Joint components of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) conducted a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) in Capas, Tarlac, as part of its ongoing multi-service exercise “DAGIT-PA”, Wednesday.

The mission of the scenario-based CALFEX was to retake the Crow Valley Gunnery Range in Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base from the occupying enemy, “DAGIT-PA” public affairs office chief Capt. Rhyan Batchar said.

Joint Army, Air Force, and Marine forces utilized their ground maneuver, artillery, mortars, and air elements to successfully carry out the complex live-fire event.

During the exercise, aircraft from the Philippine Air Force’s 15th Strike Wing and 5th Fighter Wing provided air cover and attacked enemy artillery to soften their bunkers.

Meanwhile, joint army and marine artillery and mortars delivered indirect fire support to ground troops to destroy the remaining enemy forces.

“The CALFEX underscores the importance of interoperability among our ground and air assets during combined combat operations. It also tested our service members’ maneuver warfare skills and fortified their capabilities in fighting together,” Commodore Adeluis Bordado, AFP Education Training and Doctrine Command head, and “DAGIT-PA” Exercise Director, said in a statement.

Joint exercises such as CALFEX seek to develop a high level of readiness and responsiveness among soldiers.

It also enhances the relationship between the services by enabling troops to work together towards accomplishing a common goal.

The CALFEX was part of a broader series of joint interoperability events under AFP Joint Exercise (AJEX) DAGIT-PA 03-2019 which was launched last September 16.

It involved more than 1,500 soldiers from all major services in events such as Air/Maritime Interdiction, Airfield Retake, Military Operations in Urban Terrain, and Amphibious Operations.

“DAGIT-PA” which stands for “Dagat-Langit-Lupa” aims to enhance interoperability during joint operations of the Philippine Navy, Philippine Air Force, and Philippine Army. It also employed services and expertise from Special Operations Forces, Cyber Group, and Reservists. Priam Nepomuceno /PNA- northboundasia.com