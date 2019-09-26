Cloudy skies, isolated rain showers Thursday

MANILA — The northeasterly surface windflow will prevail over northern Luzon on Thursday.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Batanes, Isabela, and Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands will have cloudy skies with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy or cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Metro Manila temperature ranges from 24-34 degrees Celsius, Baguio City 17-23 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 24-32 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 26-34 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 25-34 degrees Celsius. Lily Ramos/PNA- northboundasia.com