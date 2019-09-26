Cops to file raps vs. 4 in PMA cadet’s death

RAPS READIED. The Baguio City police is ready to file charges for violation of the anti-hazing law against three cadets and a case for criminal negligence against the doctor, who misdiagnosed fourth class cadet Darwin Dormitorio. Dormitorio died at the Philippine Military Academy on September 18. (PNA file photo by Liza T. Agoot)

BAGUIO CITY– The Baguio City Police Office is ready to file criminal cases against three Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadets and a physician, in connection with cadet Darwin Dormitorio’s death, an official said on Wednesday.

“We are waiting for the family to come and we will be filing it [case] with the prosecutor’s office,” said Police Col. Allen Rae Co, city police director told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) in a telephone interview.

Co said the family is expected to arrive in the city anytime soon for the formal filing of the case.

Charges for violation of the Anti Hazing law will be filed against Cadet First Class Axl Rey Sanupao, Cadet Third Class Shalimar Imperial and Cadet Third Class Felix Lumbag.

The three PMA cadets were found to have directly participated in the acts, which led to the death of Dormitorio on September 18.

A separate case for criminal negligence will be filed against a physician, Capt. Flor Apple Apostol, who diagnosed Dormitorio as suffering from urinary tract infection (UTI) on September 17 when he was brought to the hospital.

Dormitorio was brought to the hospital around 9:30 a.m. on September 17, more or less two hours after the alleged maltreatment. He was discharged from the hospital at 4:30 p.m.

Co said they prepared the affidavit of 11 cadets and two soldiers who will serve as witnesses.

“We have taken the statement of witness cadets and they have sworn to the content of the same before the prosecutor,” Co said, adding that authorities have established the culpability of the three cadets.

Dormitorio was laid to rest in his hometown of Cagayan de Oro on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Co said hey could file a supplemental affidavit, adding more people to the initial charges but they are not discounting the possibility that there will be more cases against other people that may be charged as the investigation continues.

He said there could be physical injuries cases that may be filed.

“There could be other cases but what is with certainty is the anti-hazing law against the three [cadets],” Co said.

He said they are looking if there are others who certified that Dormitorio was suffering from UTI for the stomachache that he initially complained of when he was brought to the hospital.

Co said the maltreatment against Dormitorio, a fourth class PMA, was a result of missing combat boots.

Based on the police investigation, the incident on September 17 started at around 7 a.m. when Sanupao looked for his combat shoes that were in the custody of Dormitorio.

Co said Sanupao was looking for his combat shoes and when he could not find them, he ordered Lumbag and Imperial to physically punished Dormitorio. Liza Agoot and Dionisio Dennis, Jr./PNA- northboundasia.com