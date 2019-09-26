P3-M pirated DVDs, storage devices seized in Legazpi

CONFISCATED. A total of 17 sacks of pirated digital versatile discs (DVDs) and storage devices are confiscated in a raid in two barangays of Legazpi City on Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 24, 2019). The raid was conducted by operatives of the Optical Media Board and Special Weapons and Tactics team in the city. (Photo courtesy of Legazpi City Police Station)

LEGAZPI CITY — Nearly PHP3 million worth of pirated digital versatile discs (DVDs) and storage devices were confiscated in a raid by the Optical Media Board (OMB) and lawmen in this city’s business district on Tuesday afternoon, a police report said.

Capt. Dexter Panganiban, Albay Police spokesperson, said on Wednesday that personnel of the OMB and the city Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team swooped down on several stores selling pirated DVDs in barangays Bitano and Oro Site starting at about 2 p.m.

The raiding team confiscated a total of 17 sacks of pirated media discs, valued at PHP2.38 million, and 650 pieces of storage devices, with a market value of PHP559,000.

The seized items were brought by OMB operatives to their office here for proper disposition. Mar Serrano/PNA- northboundasia.com