Gilas Women loses anew in FIBA Asia Cup

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas Women suffered another beating in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, bowing to China, 57-104, at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru, India on Wednesday night.

Although Gilas Women showed some grit, even taking the lead at one point in the first quarter, China slowly pulled away to eventually seal the blowout with a 33-10 fourth quarter treat.

Chen Mingling put up 21 points, two rebounds, and three assists to lead China, which is now 2-0 in Group B.

Afril Bernardino led Gilas Women, who fell to 0-2, with 10 points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block.

China will face Australia, which is also at 2-0 after an 82-44 rout of New Zealand earlier, on Thursday for an outright semifinal spot.

Gilas Women, on the other hand, will play New Zealand for a quarterfinal seat and the assurance of staying in Division A of the tournament also on Thursday. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno/PNA- northboundasia.com