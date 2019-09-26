Melliza, Mintah sizzle in PFL midweek action

BINAN — Jhan-Jhan Melliza and Jordan Mintah came out smoking on Wednesday as they lift their respective clubs to blowout wins in the Philippines Football League’s two-game offering on Wednesday.

Melliza flashed some glimpses of his 2017 self as he led Stallion Laguna to a 9-1 rout of Global Makati at the Binan Football Stadium here.

With his club already up, 3-0, at halftime thanks to goals from Darwin Regala, Edris Najm, and Dodong Villareal, Melliza waxed hot early in the second half, quickly scoring a brace in the 46th and 51st minutes before completing the hat trick in the 66th minute, right after a Fitch Arboleda goal that brought Stallion Laguna to a 7-0 lead.

Nate Alquiros added a brace in the 74th minute and right at the final play of the match to cap the rout.

Paolo Salenga drilled in an 85th minute penalty as a consolation goal by Global Makati.

Stallion Laguna strengthened its hold of third place with 32 points, widening its gap over CALABARZON rival Green Archers United to six points.

Global Makati remained in last place with seven points.

Meanwhile, Mintah even went beyond a hat trick as he almost paced Kaya Iloilo past Air Force by his lonesome at the Iloilo City Sports Complex.

In the 5-0 win, Mintah made Kaya Iloilo’s first four goals, three coming early in the second half that sparked the club’s breakaway from the gritty Air Force side, which was still in contention at halftime after stopping Kaya Iloilo from adding some more to Mintah’s first blood in the first half.

The other goal came from Jovin Bedic, who iced the match with an 85th minute penalty.

Kaya Iloilo, which is now with 43 points, inched closer to idle Ceres Negros in the leaderboard, while Air Force remains in sixth place with 11 points. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno/PNA- northboundasia.com