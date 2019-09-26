Difficulty to catch up with tech hinders fight vs. piracy: OMB

MANILA — Optical Media Board (OMB) chairman Anselmo Adriano on Wednesday said the agency is having difficulty to catch up with technologies in its fight against piracy.

Speaking to reporters in Makati City, Adriano said that over the past three years, the production of copyrighted materials in optical discs had decreased to about 57 percent.

“We saw the migration of pirated materials, from optical discs to USBs, SD cards, internal and external storage,” he said.

OMB data showed that from January 1 to September 15 this year, there were 1,673 USB flash drives confiscated during OMB operations.

In the same period, the OMB has seized a total of 428,505 pirated optical media products.

“We’re also on the lookout on illegal streaming devices that claim to get cable signals without the customer having to pay for subscription fees,” Adriano said.

“The difficulty is to catch up with technologies,” he added.

OMB has recently partnered with a telecommunications company for the Play It Right, an anti-online piracy awareness campaign that aims to educate the public about the illegal content consumption, and the proliferation of illicit streaming devices.

Meanwhile, as a member of the National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights (NCIPR), Adriano also represented OMB in a closed-door meeting with committee members on Wednesday.

The meeting aims to finalize the 2019-2022 IPR enforcement action plan. Advocating the passage of the amendments to the Optical Media Act of 2003, and the E-Commerce Act of 2000, were also included in the meeting’s agenda. Ma. Cristina Arayata/PNA- northboundasia.com