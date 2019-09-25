Manila resto blast suspect nabbed in QC for checkpoint violation

MANILA — Authorities “accidentally” arrested the suspect in the explosion at a restaurant in Manila earlier this month shortly after he sped through a checkpoint in Quezon City on Tuesday.

In a press briefing held at the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) headquarters on Wednesday, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar presented the suspect Luis Cariño, 38, construction worker, and resident of Tondo, Manila.

Eleazar said Cariño ignored a checkpoint along Mindanao Extension corner Regalado Avenue in Barangay Greater Lagro at around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

He was flagged down for not wearing protective helmet while driving a Yamaha 110 Crypton motorcycle with plate number BO 9515.

However, instead of pulling over, Cariño sped off which resulted in a brief chase and was eventually cornered by a blocking force of the Fairview Police Station.

Cariño failed to present his driver’s license as well as an official receipt and certificate of registration (OR/CR) of the motorcycle.

Police also found a sachet of shabu in his pocket and a hand grenade.

He later admitted to the police that he was responsible for the explosion in front of C-Foods Resto at the corner of 5th and Concepcion Aguila Streets in San Miguel, Manila on September 14.

Acting QCPD director, Col. Ronnie Montejo said that they will coordinate with the Manila Police District (MPD) which has jurisdiction over said case.

The confiscated drug was turned over to the QCPD Crime Laboratory Office for examination while the hand grenade was turned over to QCPD-Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) for proper disposition.

Cases for violations of Republic Act 9516 (Unlawful Possession of Explosives), Section 11 Article II of RA 9165 (Possession of Illegal Drugs), Article 151 (Resistance and Disobedience to an Agent of Person in Authority) of the Revised Penal Code will be filed against Cariño. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





