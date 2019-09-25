Basilan doc facing 26 counts of cybercrime raps yields

COTABATO CITY – A physician from Lamitan City, Basilan, who is facing 26 counts of cybercrime charges. surrendered to police authorities in Parang, Maguindanao on Tuesday evening.

Lt. Col. Ibrahim Jambiran, chief of the Parang police office, said that they are in custody of Dr. Chao-Tiao II New Yumol, 35, who is charged for violation of Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, before the Regional Trial Court Branch 12 in Zamboanga City.

Judge Gregorio dela Peña III of RTC Branch 12 – Zamboanga City issued the arrest warrant against Yumol on Sept. 19, 2019.

The physician was charged for allegedly maligning on social media several people in Lamitan City, including workers at the local government unit.

“He voluntarily gave up after learning that an arrest warrant was issued against him by the court,” Jambiran said.

The court has recommended an PHP80,000 bail bond for each count of cybercrime case filed against the suspect for a total PHP2,080,000.

Initial investigation revealed that Yumol arrived in Cotabato City on Monday via a Cebu Pacific flight from Manila.

He then proceeded the next day to the Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, also situated in Parang town, before his turnover to the local police office for proper booking procedure.

Jambiran said preparations are underway for the turnover of the physician to the Zamboanga court. Noel Punzalan / PNA – northboundasia.com





