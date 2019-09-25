Gilas Women bows to Australia in FIBA Women’s Asia Cup

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas suffered a humiliating beating from Australia, 123-57, as the team starts its stint in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in Bengaluru, India on Tuesday.

The Aussies, known as the “Opals”, were just too much for the Gilas Women as it scored 38 points in the first quarter alone and limited the latter to just six in the third to set up the 67-point blowout.

Ezi Magbegor scored 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting off the bench to lead eight Australian players in double figures. She also has six rebounds, one assist, three blocks, and two steals.

Jenna O’Hea added 17 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal, while Cayla George put up a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds with one assist and one steal.

Gemma Miranda made 17 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal for the Gilas Women. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno/PNA- northboundasia.com