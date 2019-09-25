4 Isulan bombing suspects arrested

COTABATO CITY — The military here has confirmed the arrest of four suspects, including a Swedish national, linked to the Sept. 7 bombing of the public market of Isulan town, Sultan Kudarat province that wounded seven persons.

In a report, Maj. Gen. Diosdado Carreon, Army’s 6th Infantry Division chief, said the suspects were nabbed during a joint military-police operation on Monday (Sept. 23), in Sitio Nakan, Barangay Kayaga, Bagumbayan, also in Sultan Kudarat.

The suspects were identified as Hassan Akgun, a Swedish national; Abedin Camsa; Normia Camsa and Norshiya Camsa, all of Kapaya village.

Seized during the operation were an M-16 Armalite rifle, a .45-caliber pistol, a .38-caliber revolver, a shotgun, improvised explosive device, mobile phones, two gallons of suspected gunpowder substance, two pieces of time devices, four batteries, bomb-making components and a backpack with an Islamic State flag.

Speaking over a local radio station Wednesday, Maj. Arvin John Encinas, spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines – Western Mindanao Command, described the arrest of the suspects as a breakthrough in the resolution of the series of bombing cases in Isulan and its neighboring areas.

“This is a big success for our law enforcement units,” Encinas said. “I urge the public to remain vigilant against terror groups out to harm our communities as the AFP is committed to protecting you at all times,” he added.

The suspects were brought to the Sultan Kudarat provincial police office for proper documentation and filing of charges.

On Sept. 7, an improvised bomb placed at a terminal of “habal-habal” (motorcycles-for-rent) along the highway in Isulan went off and injured seven persons, including a traffic enforcer and a village watchman. Noel Punzalan / PNA – northboundasia.com