Megaworld targets 30K workers for BPO towers in Bacolod City

OFFICE TOWERS. Kevin Tan (left), chief strategy officer of Megaworld, and Roland Tiongson, first vice president of Megaworld Premier Offices, on Monday (Sept. 23, 2019) show the drawings of the two office towers that will rise inside The Upper East township in Bacolod City in 2022. Worth PHP1.2 billion, the structures are considered to be the most modern offices to rise in Bacolod. (PNA photo by Nanette L. Guadalquiver)

BACOLOD CITY — Property giant Megaworld is eyeing to boost employment in the local business process outsourcing (BPO) sector following the completion of its two office towers inside the 34-hectare The Upper East township here in 2022.

“Our target is to have about 30,000 BPO workers in The Upper East alone,” chief strategy officer Kevin Tan said in a press conference held at the Sugarland Hotel here on Monday.

Tan said the two structures will be operated under the Megaworld Premier Offices brand and will showcase the company’s signature state-of-the-art features in office developments.

“These two new office towers will be Megaworld’s first office developments in Bacolod, and we look forward to bring in new BPO locators to the city,” he added.

Considered to be the most modern offices to rise in Bacolod, these towers, with a project cost of PHP1.2 billion, will be called No. 1 Upper East Avenue and No. 5 Upper East Avenue, which will have about 17,000 sq m of office spaces, mainly for information technology-business process outsourcing (IT-BPO) locators.

“These will be the only office buildings in the entire Bacolod City that are located within a fully master-planned township development,” Tan said.

The two buildings, which will have Spanish and European architectural design, will be registered under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program.

The design will include roof gardens, with both towers using light-emitting diode (LED) lightings in common areas, dual-flush technology for toilets, and double-glazed windows for heat insulation and energy efficiency.

To rise along the township’s main avenue, both towers will face the soon-to-rise Upper East Mall, and the structures will sandwich the township’s central park.

Megaworld, the country’s biggest office developer and lessor, is investing a total of PHP35 billion in Negros Occidental for its two township developments located in Bacolod City and Talisay City. Nanette Guadalquiver/PNA- northboundasia.com