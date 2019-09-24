Duterte orders probe into collapse of Manila budget hotel

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a probe into the collapse of a portion of Sogo Hotel in Malate, Manila which left two construction workers dead on Monday morning.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has already ordered a thorough investigation,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement on Tuesday.

Panelo also asked concerned authorities to coordinate with the Manila City government, particularly the Manila City Engineering Office “for the conduct of the probe”.

Panelo said the Palace is “shocked and saddened” by the incident but hailed Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso for being on the scene to survey the area.

“We commend Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso who was among the first to rush and inspect the crash site,” Panelo said.

Reports showed that the building, which was under demolition, collapsed at around 9:30 a.m.

The two workers who were found buried under the rubble were Jeremie Fabello and Melo Ison.

Fabella and Ison were among the 22 workers tasked to demolish the building.

At present, authorities are assessing the stability of the remaining portion of the collapsed building. Azer Parrocha / PNA – northboundasia.com





