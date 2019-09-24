Mastercard to power official SEA Games app

MASTERCARD SPONSORS 30th SEA GAMES. Mastercard Philippines Country Manager Rowell Del Fierro (seated, right) leads the signing of the memorandum of agreement that formalizes the gold sponsorship of Mastercard of the 30th SEA Games’ official app, at Shangri La, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City on Monday (September 23, 2019). The app will provide details of schedules and live updates of all the events from Nov. 22-Dec. 11, 2019, as well as enable people to buy tickets and even food inside the arenas. From left are Philippine Southeast Asian (SEA) Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) Director of Support and Operations Jojit Alcazar; and MediaPro Asia Managing Director Lars Heidenreich. (PNA photo by Jess M. Escaros Jr.)

MANILA — Mastercard is the latest sponsor for this year’s Southeast Asian Games.

Mastercard Philippines country manager Rowell Del Fierro, Mediapro Asia managing director Lars Heidenreich, and Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee director of support and operations Jojit Alcazar signed the memorandum of agreement that formalized the gold sponsorship at the Shangri-La at the Fort on Monday.

The sponsorship will see Mastercard as the main backer of the SEA Games’ official app.

The app will be a go-to for details regarding the schedule and the live updates of all the events from Nov. 22-Dec. 11.

The app will also enable people to buy tickets and even food inside the arenas.

“Mastercard lends its technical expertise to the Games with the goal of paving the way for the Philippines to be a cash-lite society,” said Del Fierro.

PHISGOC chairman Alan Cayetano, who was represented by Alcazar in the formal signing, said in a statement that the committee will look forward for more sponsors to come with two months to go before the start of the SEA Games.

“The outpouring of support from international private companies encourages the organizers to work harder every day,” Cayetano said. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno/PNA- northboundasia.com