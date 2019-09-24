AirAsia PH confident of continuous capacity growth

MANILA — It took about a year and half for the AirAsia Group to get 100 million passengers — from hitting the 500 million mark in March 2018, to 600 million mark this September — and AirAsia Philippines chief executive officer Ricardo Isla is confident such trend would continue.

“We are confident of this growth trajectory, especially in the Philippines as we continue to expand our network. As a case in point, our launching of the Manila-Bacolod flight next month will give Filipinos more reasons to fly with us,” Isla told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) over the weekend.

He noted that business has been good for the entire AirAsia Group.

“Capacity growth in second quarter of 2019 was up by 19 percent compared to the same period last year. Passengers carried for the second quarter was recorded at 12.8 million, an 18% growth year-on-year, resulting in a load factor of 85%,” he added.

The Philippine branch alone has added an 18% capacity in the second quarter, increasing frequencies of its domestic routes. Earlier, AirAsia Philippines announced that it has flown 2.2 million passengers in the second quarter of 2019, up 22% from the 1.81 million passengers in the same period last year.

“What makes us unique from other low-cost carriers is that we redefine low-cost flying, since guests have control over how they fly. They pay only for what makes an ideal flying experience. We offer affordable fares accompanied by a variety of choices on meals, baggage allowance, as well as in-flight shopping,” Isla said.

Last Friday, the AirAsia Group announced it has already hit the 600 million mark. With that, the Group is offering 600 million promotional seats starting Monday (September 23) until September 26, for travel period between February 10 to December 15, 2020.

Passengers of AirAsia Philippines may avail of the promo for as low as PHP60.

The carrier celebrates for every 100 million passengers it has flown since it started in 2001. For instance, Thai national Panut Oprasertsawat, the 500 millionth guest who flew from Phuket to Bangkok on March 18, 2018, was given a lifetime free travel for him and his wife.

Meanwhile, Isla said passengers of AirAsia Philippines can look forward to enhanced on-time performance, better in-flight options, and exciting new routes.

“(The) management of AirAsia Philippines has undergone a major revamp with the introduction of a new CEO and a new chairman of the board. This intends to drive up growth and profitability. What this means for our guests is continuous improvement in our services and offerings not only for the rest of 2019 but also beyond,” he added Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA- northboundasia.com