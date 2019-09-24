Go, Angara to grace PH Professional Sports Summit

Senators Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go and Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara

MANILA — Senators Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go and Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara will deliver the inspirational remarks during the opening of the first Philippine Professional Sports Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center on Tuesday.

Angara, chairman of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, and Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, are two of the most ardent supporters of professional sports in the country.

The two-day summit — the first of its kind in the country — is being organized by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), headed by Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra as part of its efforts to “bridge the gaps and build strong partnerships between the GAB and the various stakeholders in professional sports.”

Mitra will deliver the welcome remarks starting at 9 a.m. and present plaques of appreciation to both Angara and Go for their roles in the promotion of professional sports.

“This first-ever Philippine Professional Sports Summit will give participants the chance to share ideas and good practices and provide valuable networking opportunities among various groups in the professional industry,” said Mitra, who was personally appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016.

Round-table discussions on different professional sports will also be held in the morning.

The afternoon session will kick off at 1 p.m. with opening remarks by GAB commissioner Mario Masanguid.

Plenary lectures will be given by Dr. Alendro Pineda of the Philippine Sports Commission-PHINADO on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA); Dr. Shirley Domingo, Vice President for Corporate Affairs of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, on PhilHealth and Universal Health Care; Dr. Joselyn Eusebio, developmental pediatrician, on Developmental Impact of Video Gaming, Internet Gaming Disorder and E-sports; Dennis Eroa, Vice-President of the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports on the role of media in professional sports development; and Paulo Salud of POWCAST on social media utilization.

After the question and answer segment to be facilitated by Quinito Henson of Philippine Star, GAB Commissioner Eduard Trinidad will make a summary.

A 70s-inspired retro dinner will follow.

On the second day on Sept. 25, lectures will be given by GAB legal division head lawyer Ermar Benitez on proposed amendments of the rules and regulations governing professional boxing; Nutrifit owner and chief nutrionist Jeaneth Aro on sports nutrition; and Paulo Salud on social media etiquette.

Also scheduled during the afternoon program are Hubert Minn on professional boxing judging; Bruce McRavish on professional boxing refereeing; and Elmer Lopez on work ethics of ring officials. PNP- northboundasia.com