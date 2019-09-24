Boy, 5, dead in Lapu-Lapu City fire

CEBU CITY – A five-year-old boy died in a fire that hit their home on Monday in the village of Agus, Lapu-Lapu City on Mactan Island, Cebu.

The firefighters found the charred body of Mon Harry Anhao beneath the burned stairs of their house, Supt. Crispulo Eusebio Jr., Lapu-Lapu Cty Fire Marshal, reported to media.

He said the fire started at 9:17 a.m. but was declared a “fire out” five minutes later.

The boy’s father, Pedy Anhao, said he was attending to customers in their eatery, which was several meters away from their home when he heard his neighbors frantically shouting about a fire incident.

When he learned that it was his house that was being gutted by the blaze, he attempted but failed to get in amid the raging flames to save his son.

Reportedly, the child was left alone in their house while his parents attended to their food business.

The fire destroyed only the Anhao residence.

Eusebio said authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. John Rey Saavedra / PNA – northboundasia.com