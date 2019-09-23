11 Pangasinan LGUs suspend classes, work for Family Week

DAGUPAN CITY — Nine municipalities and two cities in Pangasinan on Monday suspended classes in all levels both in public and private schools, as well as work in local and national government agencies, starting 2 p.m. to give way to the National Family Week celebration.

The local chief executives of the municipalities of Calasiao, Alcala, Bayambang, Asingan, Binalonan, Lingayen, Manaoag, Malasiqui, Bugallon and cities of Dagupan and Alaminos issued an order for the suspension Monday morning following the announcement of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) pertaining to the celebration.

In its announcement, the CSC said the 27th National Family Week Celebration from Sept. 23-28 will be headed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development in pursuant to Presidential Proclamation No. 60 series 1992 with the theme “Tungo sa Maginhawa, Matatag, at Panatag na Pamilyang Pilipino”.

“In line with this, the National Committee of Filipino Family enjoins all Filipino families to observe the Kainang Pamilya Day on Sept. 23, wherein government agencies may dismiss their employees at 2 p.m. from work to encourage them to spend mealtime with their families,” it said. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com





