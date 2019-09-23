Basilan fishermen recover P6-M cocaine brick

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Fishermen in Basilan province recovered more than a kilo of suspected cocaine brick with an estimated PHP6-million value, a police official said Monday.

Mayor Ibrahim Ballajo of Mohammad Ajul town, Basilan, said the cocaine brick, wrapped in transparent plastic, was found around 8 a.m. Monday between the islands of Langil and Linungan in Mohammad Ajul town.

Ballajo said the fishermen turned over their find to the local police, adding he immediately informed called Col. Rufino Inot, Basilan police director to transfer the cocaine brick to the police official for proper disposition.

The mayor believes the cocaine brick is to be picked up by someone and has been dropped from a vessel passing the Mohammad Ajul town waters, which is a shipping lane.

Meanwhile, Ballajo is offering a PHP10,000 cash reward for each cocaine brick to anyone who could find the drug in the waters of Mohammad Ajul.

The move is part of the measure adopted by the municipal government against the proliferation of illegal drugs and to prevent the municipal waters from becoming a drop-off point of cocaine bricks.

In April this year, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has reported that more than 200 kilos of floating cocaine worth over PHP1 billion were recovered from the country’s territorial waters in Luzon and Mindanao. Teofilo Garcia, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com





