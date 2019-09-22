6.4-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA — A 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia’s eastern Maluku province earlier Sunday but there was no tsunami alert issued, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.

The quake struck at 2:53 a.m. Jakarta time Sunday (1953 GMT Saturday) with epicenter at 165 km northwest Maluku Tenggara Barat district and with the depth of 11 km under sea bed, Muhammad Fadilah, an official in charge at the agency said.

“We did not see any sign of the possibility of appearance of a tsunami. So that we did not issue a warning for that,” he told Xinhua by phone.

Indonesia is prone to quake as it lies on a vulnerable quake-impacted zone called “the Pacific Ring of Fire.” (Xinhua)





