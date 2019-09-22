Madrigal vows impartial probe into PMA cadet’s death

MANILA — All those behind the tragic death of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Cadet Fourth Class Darwin Dormitorio, allegedly due to hazing, will be made accountable for this incident, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief-of-staff, Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr. said Sunday.

“The AFP assures that all individuals involved in this unfortunate incident will be made accountable as we continue to uphold the highest degree of accountability and transparency within our ranks,” he said in a message to reporters.

Madrigal said he already directed the PMA to conduct a thorough and speedy investigation to shed light into the incident.

He added the military will continue to undertake necessary steps to ensure that this tragic incident is properly investigated, and to prevent it from happening again.

The AFP chief said those responsible for the incident will be handed to the proper authorities so that “the wheels of justice will turn.”

“Let it be known that the AFP does not tolerate any kind of action that endangers the lives of all our members, more so future leaders of our organization. We hold every soldier, cadet, and civilian employee with the highest standards of professionalism and respect for human life,” he stressed.

Madrigal also emphasized that the entire AFP is extending its condolences to the family of the late PMA cadet.

Initial investigation showed that Dormitorio, native of Cagayan de Oro City, succumbed to cardiac arrest secondary to internal hemorrhage, allegedly caused by hazing, at the PMA station hospital early Wednesday.

According to a police report, the cadet complained of stomach ache and started vomiting inside their barracks around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

He was brought to the PMA station hospital and pronounced dead by the attending physician at 5:15 a.m. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com





