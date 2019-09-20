MANILA — Wilkins Balanga claimed the championship in the Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Magiting Cup after beating Equalivet Pasig in the grand finals, 21-19, at the SM Megamall Events Center in Mandaluyong on Friday.

Karl Dehesa scored on a game-deciding two-pointer to break an 18-all tie with less than two minutes left before Alvin Pasaol scored the match point with an open layup to answer JR Alabanza’s basket just before it.

The game was called with 1:43 to spare.

Pasaol finished with 12 points en route to best player and tournament Most Valuable Player honors for Balanga, which won PHP1 million in cash and a ticket to the FIBA 3×3 Jeju Challenger.

Dylan Ababou made 10 markers for Pasig, which settled for the PHP500,000 runner-up prize.

Fyr Fyter Bacolod, which pushed Pasig to the limit in the semifinals earlier Friday before losing, 19-21, claimed third place and a PHP250,000 cash pot.

Box Scores:

Wilkins Balanga 21: Pasaol 12, Dehesa 5, Santillan 4, de Chavez 0.

Equalivet Pasig 19: Ababou 10, Alabanza 6, Munzon 2, de Vera 1. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno / PNA – northboundasia.com





